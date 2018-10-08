Win a 101 Drums Diamond Series snare drum!

101 Drums were one of the big draws at the 2017 London Drum Show. The innovation and sheer volume of their ultra-thin composite woodfibre shells turned a lot of heads. They’re back at the show for 2018, and to celebrate we’re giving away this stunning 14”x6.5” Diamond Series snare drum.

The unique shell is just 2.5mm thick, and 5mm thick at the integrated reinforcement rings. The drum comes complete with black nickel hardware, tube lugs, die-cast hoops and DW Mag throw-off and 3-position butt end. To top it all, the snare features Puresound Custom Pro 20-strand wires, Evans UV1 and Hazy 300 heads and a cool custom 101 wrap.

The prize package also includes a pair of London Drum Show tickets so the winner can collect the snare in person from the 101 Drums booth, where the drum will be displayed. 101 will even make the winner a personalised badge for the drum, featuring their name!

