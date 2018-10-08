Win a 101 Drums Diamond Series snare drum!

101 Drums were one of the big draws at the 2017 London Drum Show. The innovation and sheer volume of their ultra-thin composite woodfibre shells turned a lot of heads. They’re back at the show for 2018, and to celebrate we’re giving away this stunning 14”x6.5” Diamond Series snare drum.
The unique shell is just 2.5mm thick, and 5mm thick at the integrated reinforcement rings. The drum comes complete with black nickel hardware, tube lugs, die-cast hoops and DW Mag throw-off and 3-position butt end. To top it all, the snare features Puresound Custom Pro 20-strand wires, Evans UV1 and Hazy 300 heads and a cool custom 101 wrap.
Read more: Provenance Ardbeg snare drum
The prize package also includes a pair of London Drum Show tickets so the winner can collect the snare in person from the 101 Drums booth, where the drum will be displayed. 101 will even make the winner a personalised badge for the drum, featuring their name!
Click here for your chance to win this fantastic prize. Full terms and conditions below.
Terms & Conditions
If you opt to collect the competition prize in person from the London Drum Show, it will be available from 3pm on the Sunday of the show. If you can’t attend the drum show, the prize will be posted to you. Under 18s must obtain parental consent to enter this competition. Answers must be received between 17/09/18 and 31/10/18. The winner will be selected at random from all correct entries received between the relevant dates and will be sent the prize free of charge. Winners will be notified within 28 days of the closing date. By entering this competition, you consent to us using your personal details to send you information about products and services of Future which may be of interest to you. For full terms and conditions visit www.futureplc.com.