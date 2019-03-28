Will Moog’s next synth be called the Matriarch? A recent trademark application might be a clue

Moog could be bringing a new synth to its Mother range, if a recent application to the trademark office is anything to go by.

The Asheville company has applied to trademark ‘Matriarch’ , which certainly falls in line with the materfamilias theme of its current Eurorack-friendly Mother-32, DFAM and Subharmonicon synths.

Initially, we thought his could just be the new name for the latest Moogfest workshop build, but Moog has already confirmed it as the Spectravox .

Of course, there’s no official word from Moog, but with Synthplex, Superbooth and Moogfest just around the corner, perhaps we’ll be treated to the mother of all mothers very soon?

With a name like Matriarch, our money would be on something a bit beefier than the Grandmother, maybe a polyphonic version, but perhaps not as grandiose as the One? Check back soon for more news when we have it.