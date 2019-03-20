New Moog vocoder synth teased for Moogfest 2019

Moogfest 2019 is nearly upon us and in what has become standard practice for Moog, the Asheville firm has announced the product that will be the subject of the Engineer Workshop at this year’s event.

In the above video we can clearly see the new instrument performing alongside former Moogfest debutants. Housed in the now familiar 60HP, Eurorack-compatible format and sporting a gooseneck mic is a vocoder synth, which will be built during the four-day event which runs from 25-28 April.

As is tradition, attendees of the workshop are invited to build an unreleased product, which has seen the birth of the Mother-32, DFAM and Subharmonicon in previous years.

Tickets for the Engineer Workshop are priced at $1500 (plus fee), with the workshop itself conducted in several sessions over two days.