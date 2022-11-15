Who is the best blues, jazz, or soul guitarist of 2022?

By MusicRadar Team
published

Place your vote for the blues, soul or jazz hero of the year

Blues Jazz Soul guitarist 2022
(Image credit: Future)

MUSICRADAR AWARDS 2022: Blues, jazz and soul have never been more popular, and the list of unbelievable guitarists inspired by the genres is ever-growing. 

The players nominated below sit at the very top of the table. Some are household names who have been laying down sizzling blues licks for decades; others are fresh faces taking their genres into bold new realms. 

As the year draws to a close, we want to know who gets your motor running. Check out the list and place your vote below.

Voting closes at midnight on 29 November.

MusicRadar Team
MusicRadar Team

MusicRadar is the number 1 website for music makers of all kinds, be they guitarists, drummers, keyboard players, djs or producers...

GEAR: We help musicians find the best gear with top-ranking gear round-ups and high- quality, authoritative reviews by a wide team of highly experienced experts. TIPS: We also provide tuition, from bite-sized tips to advanced work-outs and guidance from recognised musicians and stars. STARS: We talk to musicians and stars about their creative processes, and the nuts and bolts of their gear and technique. We give fans an insight into the actual craft of music making that no other music website can.