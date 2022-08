Chicago blues legend Buddy Guy has teamed with Jason Isbell on his new single Gunsmoke Blues – a brooding slow number with a heavy message on gun violence ahead of the 30 September album release, The Blues Don't Lie.

The lyric A million thoughts and prayers won't bring back anyone hits hard as the two trade licks and vocals, showing Guy is losing none of his edge as a blues master.

The Blues Don't Lie will be Buddy Guy's 34th album release. For more info visit buddyguy.net. (opens in new tab)