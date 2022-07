If it wasn't enough of a blues event to see Samatha Fish as the support act for the sensational Gary Clark Jr at Budapest Park on 12 July, fans had the added treat of seeing both of them jamming together on Clark Jr's customary epic finale When My Train Pulls In (Fish arrives at around the five and a half minute mark).

It's a song that already has form for attracting some of the finest blues talent around as Eric Gales proved last year. Check both live versions out above and below.