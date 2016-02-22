Gary Clark Jr on improvisation, Derek Trucks and the secret of his sound

Gary Clark Jr’s guitar journey has catapulted him far beyond the Austin blues scene that bore him. We sit down with him to find out the secret of his success…

Gary Clark Jr is an ocean of calm. Sat in a room in Warner’s plush London headquarters, the guitarist looks as relaxed as can be. Cool, composed, oozing quiet confidence. And it’s contagious - you can’t help be around the guy and not feel some sense of inner zen.

Having recorded and released his second album for Warner Bros this year, titled The Story Of Sonny Boy Slim, the 31 year-old Texan has become the poster boy of modern blues.

I don’t think the blues is in need of anything. It can stand on its own, as the root and foundation of music

He’s earned his stripes through the same Austin scene that produced legends such as Stevie Ray and Jimmie Vaughan, jammed with his biggest heroes - in front of President Obama - boldly daring to take the genre to new chart-bothering heights.

His most recent body of work continues to stray beyond the familiar 12-bar turnarounds, incorporating all the right elements of funk, soul and hip-hop into the mix.

It’s old-school values delivered in contemporary style, with taste at the very heart of the equation. But call him the saviour of his genre and Clark will politely correct you. He’s far from it, at least in his eyes…

“I don’t think the blues is in need of anything,” he shrugs with a smile. “It can stand on its own, as the root and foundation of music. You can’t have any vegetation without roots. I grew up in a house where I was taught to remember where you come from, don’t forget who you are, but always look forward and never remain stagnant. Encourage yourself to push the limits and see how far you can go.

“Plus it’s 2015, there are so many ways to express yourself and so many tools to help you do it. For me to be a true artist, I need to use all the brushes and all the colours and see what I can do.

“It sounds dumb, but what use is a car to me if I just keep it parked on the street? Or if it can only go backwards - that’s no fun. Go forwards and see how far it goes. I don’t ever wanna stay stuck, but it’s no disrespect to the past.”

