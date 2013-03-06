VIDEO: Gary Clark Jr jams electric blues

Gary Clark Jr is an artist making serious impact with his unique take on blues and soul, earning iconic fans including Eric Clapton and Barack Obama.

While the US President may be calling him 'the future', Gary's bold guitar playing is rooted in the classic heritage of the blues. Something this exclusive jam for us ahead of his recent gig at London's Highbury Garage proves beyond doubt.

And in this video the high-rising Austin blues shaker shows off his modest rig and hands TG the secrets behind his killer live tone.

