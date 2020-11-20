More

What is the best new hardware synth of 2020?

Vote for your top module or keyboard

Best in tech 2020
You can have as many MIDI triggers, tracks and soft synths as you like, but it is still hard to resist the allure of the hardware synth. The last 12 months have represented an embarrassment of riches in this sense, with a huge range of new hardware pouring into the hands and ears of music-makers. 

Which, though, is the finest hardware synth of the year? We’ve put together a shortlist and we want you to vote for your favourite in the poll below. You only get one shot, though, so make it count.

Voting closes at midnight on 5 December. 

