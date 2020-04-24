We’re sure we’ve seen TC Helicon’s new portable audio/MIDI interfaces somewhere before

Music Tribe brand TC Helicon - one of Behringer’s sister companies - has announced two new portable audio interfaces , the Go Solo and Go Twin. Offering single- and dual-channel recording respectively, these are compatible with PC, Mac, iOS and Android.

Before we go any further, we should probably state the obvious: these products look remarkably similar to IK Multimedia’s iRig Pro I/O and iRig Pro Duo I/O interfaces, and also seem to have comparable feature sets.

The Go Solo has a single combo jack for plugging in a mic, line-level device or instrument, and includes a preamp with +48v phantom power. There’s MIDI I/O on mini jacks, and a stereo headphone output with adjustable gain for real-time monitoring. Power can come via USB or two AA batteries, and if you use the optional DC power supply you can charge your mobile device while using the interface.

The Go Twin goes further by adding an extra combo input and dual 1/4-inch TRS outputs. Both interfaces operate at 24-bit/48kHz.