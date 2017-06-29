IK Multimedia's iRig Pro I/O interface is shipping and covers MIDI, audio and iOS charging

An evolution of the existing iRig Pro, the iRig Pro I/O is IK Multimedia's solution for those who want a pocket-sized device that enables them to hook up a wide range of instruments and devices to their PC, Mac, iOS or Android hardware.

The iRig Pro I/O supports 24-bit/96kHz audio (as does the original iRig Pro if you get the latest firmware update, incidentally) and includes dedicated MIDI I/O mini-jack ports. There's a headphones output with its own level control (useful for iPhone 7 owners in particular), and if you plug in the optional DC power supply (the iRig Pro I/O also runs on batteries) you'll be able to charge your iOS device as you make music. When connected to your PC or Mac, the device is powered over USB.

As before, there's a Neutrik XLR/1/4-inch combo input that enables you to plug in everything from from dynamic, condenser or ribbon microphones to unbalanced Hi-Z or line-level instruments such as guitars and basses. You can turn on 48V phantom power when it's required, while a multi-coloured LED enables you to monitor your input signal.

iRig Pro I/O comes with a large bundle of IK Multimedia software for desktop and mobile platforms (this is said to be worth more than €500) as well as Mini-DIN to USB and Mini-DIN to Lightning cables, plus two 5-Pin MIDI-to-2.5mm cables for connection to standard MIDI gear. It's available now at a price of $150/€150, and you can find out more on the IK Multimedia website.