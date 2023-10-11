"We took his one thing away, which was being in a band" – Nick Broomfield's new film The Stones And Brian Jones will cast new light on the tragic story of the band's founder

When Brian Jones died in 1969 at the age of 27 it would cast a shadow over his former band that would never really lift. Founding bassist Bill Wyman would reflect in 2002 that, "while the Rolling Stones damaged all of us in some way, Brian was the only one that died." Now Nick Broomfield's new documentary looks at the incredible highs and tragic lows of the Stones founder's short life.

The Stones & Brian Jones is in theatres on 7 November, with a general release on 17 November, will see influential British documentary maker Broomfield (Kurt & Courtney, Whitney: Can I Be Me) conduct interviews with all the main players and integrate previously unseen archive footage.

'The Stones & Brian Jones looks at the relationships and rivalries within The Rolling Stones in those formative years,' reads the film's synopsis. 'It explores the iconoclastic freedom and exuberance of the '60s, a time of intergenerational conflict and sexual turmoil which reflects on where we are today.'

There's no doubt it could revisit some uncomfortable truths about the final months of Jones's life, but it's a real passion project for Broomfield, who as a 14-year-old schoolboy and Stones fan, met Jones on a train at the height of his fame.

“The Rolling Stones were a major influence in my formative years," says Broomfield. Brian and Mick were heroes of the day, their rebellion and breaking of the rules were a great inspiration to us. Making this film was an opportunity for me to look at that formative growing up time until the shock of Brian’s death in 1969, the darkest moment in the history of The Stones, when things changed.”

