"We took his one thing away, which was being in a band" – Nick Broomfield's new film The Stones And Brian Jones will cast new light on the tragic story of the band's founder

By Rob Laing
published

See the first trailer for the documentary, released in theatres on 7 November

English guitarist Brian Jones (1942 - 1969) of the Rolling Stones on the set of the TV show 'Ready Steady Go!' in 1964
(Image credit: Val Wilmer/Redferns/Getty Images)

When Brian Jones died in 1969 at the age of 27 it would cast a shadow over his former band that would never really lift. Founding bassist Bill Wyman would reflect in 2002 that, "while the Rolling Stones damaged all of us in some way, Brian was the only one that died." Now Nick Broomfield's new documentary looks at the incredible highs and tragic lows of the Stones founder's short life.

The Stones & Brian Jones is in theatres on 7 November, with a general release on 17 November, will see influential British documentary maker Broomfield (Kurt & Courtney, Whitney: Can I Be Me) conduct interviews with all the main players and integrate previously unseen archive footage. 

'The Stones & Brian Jones looks at the relationships and rivalries within The Rolling Stones in those formative years,' reads the film's synopsis. 'It explores the iconoclastic freedom and exuberance of the '60s, a time of intergenerational conflict and sexual turmoil which reflects on where we are today.'

Essential songs

The Rolling Stones in New York City, May 1978. Left to right: Ronnie Wood, Keith Richards and Mick Jagger.

(Image credit: Michael Putland/Getty Images)

The Rolling Stones: 5 of their finest moments on record

There's no doubt it could revisit some uncomfortable truths about the final months of Jones's life, but it's a real passion project for Broomfield, who as a 14-year-old schoolboy and Stones fan, met Jones on a train at the height of his fame.

“The Rolling Stones were a major influence in my formative years," says Broomfield. Brian and Mick were heroes of the day, their rebellion and breaking of the rules were a great inspiration to us. Making this film was an opportunity for me to look at that formative growing up time until the shock of Brian’s death in 1969, the darkest moment in the history of The Stones, when things changed.”

Visit Mag Pictures for more info. 

Rob Laing
Rob Laing
Guitars Editor, MusicRadar

I'm the Guitars Editor for MusicRadar, handling news, reviews, features, tuition, advice for the strings side of the site and everything in between. Before MusicRadar I worked on guitar magazines for 15 years, including Editor of Total Guitar. I've currently set aside any pipe dreams of getting anywhere with my own songs and I am enjoying playing covers in function bands. 