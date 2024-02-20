"We put an offer on the table for an Oasis thing… and he said no" – but is Liam Gallagher now playing the long game with a Noel reunion?

By Rob Laing
published

He confirms brother Noel turned down an offer to reunite for Definitely Maybe's 30th anniversary – "It'll happen when it happens, it's not in our hands anymore"

The singer Liam Gallagher during a performance on the third day of the Mad Cool 2023 festival, which opens in Villaverde Alto, on July 8, 2023, in Madrid, Spain. Liam Gallagher is an English singer, songwriter, critic and musician, known for having been the lead singer of Oasis and Beady Eye, the group that integrated some members of Oasis after their separation? Mad Cool 2023 is the most important music festival in Madrid and one of the most important nationally. This year, it premieres new location and enclosure: 185,000 square meters that are located in Villaverde and has eight stages. Since its birth in 2016, Mad Cool has climbed steps to become one of the Spanish festival events with the most ambitious lineup. (
(Image credit: Ricardo Rubio/Europa Press via Getty Images)

Liam Gallagher has a lot going on this year – a universally well-received collaboration with John Squire and their album / tour about to take flight, then a sold-out Definitely Maybe anniversary run performing the Oasis debut album and its b-sides. The only fly in the ointment is the absence of the band that recorded it – namely chief songwriter and guitarist Noel Gallagher.

"Noel? He ain't fucking doing it," Liam confirmed to Mojo for their new Gallagher/Squire cover feature, just in case nobody got the memo that the Definitely Maybe tour is his solo band, but with the added bonus of original Oasis member Paul 'Bonehead' Arthurs on rhythm guitar. Noel had suggested on a couple of occasions that he was open-minded to a possible musical reconciliation with his brother, but his people had to call his people.

It was a big tour, a lot of money. He turned it down

"And I did call him," retorted Liam. "Well, my people called Noel's management team/ We put an offer on the table for an Oasis thing – because we got offered it – and he said no. It was a big tour, a lot of money. He turned it down."

But where we might expect the younger Gallagher to be incendiary about the knock-back, he's borderline conciliatory with what he says next about his brother.

Read more

John Squire holding his 2012 Custom, Shop Fender Strat

(Image credit: Adam Gasson / Future)

“Jimmy Page once said to me, ‘Have Gibson not been onto you?’ And I said, ‘No, maybe I play too many Strats…’” – John Squire on the signature guitar that never was and why he's going on tour with a Kemper

"I get it, he's got a divorce going down. I'll do the Defnitely Maybe thing and have a nice time without him." That sounds like the timing just might not have been right this time.  And pretty popular second Oasis album (What's The Story) Morning Glory? will hit 30 in 2025, so maybe the rumours about that being the golden year for a reunion aren't complete nonsense.

"It's down to the universe," a zen-like Liam told Mojo. It'll happen when it happens it's not in our hands anymore."

The album Liam Gallagher and John Squire is released on 1 March via Warner Music. Preorder here and buy Mojo magazine here

Rob Laing
Rob Laing
Guitars Editor, MusicRadar

I'm the Guitars Editor for MusicRadar, handling news, reviews, features, tuition, advice for the strings side of the site and everything in between. Before MusicRadar I worked on guitar magazines for 15 years, including Editor of Total Guitar in the UK. When I'm not rejigging pedalboards I'm usually thinking about rejigging pedalboards.   