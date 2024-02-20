"We put an offer on the table for an Oasis thing… and he said no" – but is Liam Gallagher now playing the long game with a Noel reunion?

Liam Gallagher has a lot going on this year – a universally well-received collaboration with John Squire and their album / tour about to take flight, then a sold-out Definitely Maybe anniversary run performing the Oasis debut album and its b-sides. The only fly in the ointment is the absence of the band that recorded it – namely chief songwriter and guitarist Noel Gallagher.

"Noel? He ain't fucking doing it," Liam confirmed to Mojo for their new Gallagher/Squire cover feature, just in case nobody got the memo that the Definitely Maybe tour is his solo band, but with the added bonus of original Oasis member Paul 'Bonehead' Arthurs on rhythm guitar. Noel had suggested on a couple of occasions that he was open-minded to a possible musical reconciliation with his brother, but his people had to call his people.

It was a big tour, a lot of money. He turned it down

"And I did call him," retorted Liam. "Well, my people called Noel's management team/ We put an offer on the table for an Oasis thing – because we got offered it – and he said no. It was a big tour, a lot of money. He turned it down."

But where we might expect the younger Gallagher to be incendiary about the knock-back, he's borderline conciliatory with what he says next about his brother.

"I get it, he's got a divorce going down. I'll do the Defnitely Maybe thing and have a nice time without him." That sounds like the timing just might not have been right this time. And pretty popular second Oasis album (What's The Story) Morning Glory? will hit 30 in 2025, so maybe the rumours about that being the golden year for a reunion aren't complete nonsense.

"It's down to the universe," a zen-like Liam told Mojo. It'll happen when it happens it's not in our hands anymore."

The album Liam Gallagher and John Squire is released on 1 March via Warner Music. Preorder here and buy Mojo magazine here.