"I don’t need some w**k award by some geriatric in a cowboy hat": Liam Gallagher is less than bothered about Oasis' Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nomination

Liam Gallagher has responded to news of Oasis' nomination for the next raft of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame awards in typically outspoken fashion.

The ex-Oasis star, currently making waves with ex-Stone Roses guitarist John Squire, dismissed the potential 'honour' on X, writing, “F**k the Rock n Roll hall of fame its full of BUMBACLARTS LG x.”

And when he saw that some fans were urging each other to vote Oasis into the awards, which are partly determined by public ballot, "Don’t waste your time... as much as it’s appreciated it’s all a load of bollox."

The final say on who gets into the Hall actually comes down to the Rock Hall board, an invitation-only 1000-strong voting panel made up of artists and industry luminaries, but, continued Liam, "I don’t need some w**k award by some geriatric in a cowboy hat."

And it wouldn't be a Liam X outing without a Noel takedown so... “This little fella [Noel] loves hanging out with celebrities so he’d prob go."

Ozzy Osbourne, Mariah Carey, Sinead O’Connor, Cher, Sade, Mary J. Blige, Jane’s Addiction, and A Tribe Called Quest are among the other leading nominees this year, alongside other finalists like Dave Matthews Band, Peter Frampton, Eric B. & Rakim, Foreigner, Kool & the Gang, and Lenny Kravitz.

In order to even be eligible for entry, an artist or band must have released its first commercial recording a full 25 years before the year of nomination.

Last year's inductees included Kate Bush, George Michael, Rage Against the Machine, Willie Nelson, Missy Elliott, and Sheryl Crow. This year's Hall of Famers will be announced in April, with the ceremony streaming on Disney+.