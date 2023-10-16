Does Liam Gallagher's 2024 Definitely Maybe tour kill off all hopes of an Oasis reunion?

After months of speculation, Liam Gallagher has confirmed he'll perform Oasis's debut album Definitely Maybe in full, alongside selected b-sides from the era, for its 30th anniversary. It's not the Oasis reunion some had hoped for – but does it mean those hopes are now extinguished for good?

While talk of Noel and Liam joining up will understandably cool as the latter seeks to focus on this solo band tour, some of the previous rumours and suggestive offers around a possible onstage Oasis reconciliation have pointed at 2025 as the possible year for it. Presumably when the brothers will have fulfilled their obligations elsewhere. But the fact Liam is going out and touring a whole landmark Oasis album with his band in 2024 surely makes any reunion with Noel seem less viable. Though it looks like 2/5 of the original band will be there.

It's likely original Oasis rhythm guitarist Paul 'Bonehead' Arthurs will join Liam for the anniversary tour. The Sun seems sure of it, though there's no mention of Bonehead in the press release for the tour, or any confirmation from the guitarist's X account yet.

Back in August, the guitarist – who left Oasis in 1999 – did reveal he'd "recently" been in touch with Noel Gallagher when a fan asked on X (formerly Twitter), but didn't elaborate further. Adding further to the fire that something could be afoot in the longer term.

"Never say never, I would say," he told the UK's Radio X earlier this year. "Realistically? I don't know. Liam's got his solo career. As has Noel. I don't know, you're asking the wrong person. But I'd love to see it."

"Some days you wake up and think Nah, there's no need for it. It's been done," he added. "But when I'm on stage with Liam Gallagher as a solo artist, and I come out and we play Rock 'N' Roll Star and the place erupts. People are bouncing higher and harder than they did at some of the gigs back in the day.

"I look at that first ten rows when I'm playing an arena with Liam, and they're like 16 or 17 years of age. These people weren't even born until well into Oasis' career. So if there was a reunion, wouldn't it be worth it for them? To come and witness that band? In that sense it would be worth just one gig next year for those kids at the front, who are jumping and bouncing at Liam's gigs."

But even Bonehead is aware his place in a theoretical Oasis reunion isn't even a given, considering his replacement Gem Archer actually played in the band longer than he did and continues to work with Noel in the High Flying Birds.

Regardless of what comes to pass, Definitely Maybe is going to be celebrated in packed arenas next year with Noel still making money out of it due to his royalty share. "I'm bouncing around the house to announce the Definitely Maybe Tour," commented Liam on the tour announcement. "The most important album of the ‘90s bar none. I wouldn't be anywhere without it and neither would you, so let’s celebrate together LG x"

Liam Gallagher's 2024 Definitely Maybe 30 Years tour dates:

2 – Sheffield, Utilita Arena

3 – Cardiff, Utilita Arena

6 – London, The O2

7 – London, The O2

10 – London, The O2

15 – Manchester, Co-op Live

16 – Manchester, Co-op Live

19 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

20 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

23 – Dublin, 3Arena

24 – Dublin, 3Arena

27 – Manchester, Co-op Live