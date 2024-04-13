'Some of the very best songwriting is about doing special things with simple parts – Noel Gallagher's work is frequently a prime example': Here are 4 chords from his classic Oasis songs

Some of the very best songwriting is about doing special things with simple parts – Noel Gallagher's work is frequently a prime example and on Oasis's first two albums, along with their bounty of b-sides, he was in incredible form.

Noel definitely has his calling cards when it comes to chord choices and here are four we can all find some inspiration in…

EM7

(Image credit: Future)

This Em7 shape is perhaps the signature Oasis chord as it is the opening sound of Wonderwall. The shape uses fingers 1, 2, 3 and 4 in ascending order across the strings. Keep the fingers arched so as not to accidentally mute the 3rd string.

F#m11/C#

(Image credit: Future)

This chord shape forms the sound of the opening arpeggio from Supersonic. The three fretted notes are an F# min triad, 1st inversion and the two open strings add a colourful minor 7 and a 9th interval on top.

Am Add9

(Image credit: Future)

Here we have the opening chord from probably the greatest Oasis b-side of them all; The Masterplan.

It's played with two fretted notes on the middle strings and three open drone strings which give a lush, full sound. Try discovering the rest of the chord progression by shifting the 4th string note down in semitones.

Csus2/B

(Image credit: Future)

This chord sounds a little tense on its own, but try applying it to a progression like C, Csus2/B, Am and you’ll have the secret ‘passing chord’ ingredient that makes songs like Don’t Look Back In Anger work so well.