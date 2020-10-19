Waves unveils the V12 update for its entire range of plugins: resizable interfaces, faster preset browsing and retina-ready graphics

Change is afoot in the world of Waves plugins , with a version 12 update being applied to the company’s entire range of instruments and effects.

Users will notice several new features, not least the ability to resize plugins, something that’s long been requested. There are five GUI sizes (going up to 200% of the original size), and you can also choose a default size for each plugin.

Elsewhere, there’s a new “lightning-fast” preset browser; you can now search presets by text, filter them by name and audition them on the fly, while your track is playing. There are retina-ready graphics, too - as well as offering sharper visuals, this also means that you can reduce CPU load by processing plugin graphics on your GPU.

Finally, owners of the Waves Platinum, Horizon and Diamond bundles will get three bonus plugins if they update to version 12: LoAir, Submarine, and the Smack Attack transient shaper.

To get the V12 update, users need to be on the Waves Update Plan. This comes free for one year with every new Waves plugin or bundle purchase, and is renewable at any time afterwards.