Waves’ massive 42-plugin Gold bundle is just $149 for today only

As we all settle into the longest home studio session of our lives, Waves is doing its bit to help us get access to cheap software. Currently, Waves is offering 40% off a whole host of DAWS, plugins and software .

A sale highlight – available for today only – is that Waves’ monster 42-plugin Gold bundle can be yours with an additional 40% off the already discounted price. The package was originally $799, before being dropped to $249. Today you can enjoy it for just $149.40 when you enter the code CREATIVE40 at the checkout.

Waves calls Gold “the world’s most popular plugin bundle”, offering over 40 essential plugins, covering EQ, compression, reverb and other effects, mastering and more. Highlights include the awesome C4 Multiband Compressor, H-Delay ( as featured in our best Waves plugins round-up ), Vitamin, the entire V-Series and loads more.

