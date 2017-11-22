Waves brings three classic plugin effects to iOS as part of Cubasis 2.3

Waves is one of the most respected names in the plugin business, and now it’s bringing its effects to iOS for the first time as part of Cubasis 2.3.

Upgrade to the latest version of Steinberg’s mobile DAW and you’ll have the option of buying the Q10 Equalizer, AudioTrack channel strip and L1 Ultramaximizer level maximizer/peak limiter as in-app purchases - either individually or as a bundle. These classic plugins were recently reissued with new features and interfaces as part of Waves’ 25th anniversary celebrations.

Other new features in Cubasis 2.3 include parameter automation of Audio Unit instruments and effects, and the option to save and load AU user presets. You can also save and load presets with Cubasis’s built-in effects, and a library of more than 200 factory presets is included.

Cubasis 2.3 is available now from the Apple App Store, and is currently priced at £23.99/$24.99 (existing users can upgrade for free). The Waves plugin bundle costs £19.99/$19.99.