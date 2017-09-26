Waves turns 25 and reissues three of its classic plugins

Waves is celebrating its 25th anniversary by introducing revamped versions of three of its classic plugins: the Q10 Equalizer, the AudioTrack channel strip and the L1 Ultramaximizer. Each one comes with new features, and can be used via either its ‘legacy’ interface or a new ‘modern’ GUI.

The Q10 is a multiband paragraphic EQ that offers up to 10 bands and can be used for both mixing and mastering. You can use one of six different filter types for each band, and you have complete control over gain, frequency and Q. New features include proportional Q filters, selectable band control (you can choose to view all parametric band controls in one view or focus on a selected channel), and the choice of 32-bit floating point processing or double-precision 64-bit processing.

AudioTrack, meanwhile, emulates a channel strip from a mixing console, and gives you EQ, compression and gating in one plugin. The anniversary edition adds a focused EQ band display, separate meters for Comp and Gate gain reduction, and the same double precision 64-bit processing option as Q10.

Finally, we come to the famous L1 Ultramaximizer, which offers an advanced-level maximizer, look-ahead peak limiter and high-resolution re-quantizer. Its reputation was built on its ability to deliver punch and loudness without colouration, and you now get a True Peak domain settings that’s said to eliminate inter-sample clipping, and an automatic release control that automatically adjusts the release time.

Find out more on the Waves website.