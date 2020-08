Nuno Bettencourt did not disappoint with his At Home And Social Axs TV show this week, assembling a veritable Avengers of guitar heroes with his old Generation Axe touring buddies Steve Vai, Zakk Wylde, Tosin Abasi and Yngwie Malmsteen for an electric guitar orchestra performance of Queen's classic Bohemian Rhapsody.

And Brian May turned up to play the solo! What more can you ask for?

For more info on the show visit Axs.tv