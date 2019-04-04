Yngwie Malmsteen: the 10 guitarists who impressed me most

When neoclassical guitar god Yngwie Malmsteen does a blues album, you know it won't exactly stick to tried-and-tested pentatonic formulas - and Blue Lightning captures the top-speed Swede on typically formidable form.

“It didn’t feel like I had to underplay anything,” he told us in a candid chat, ahead of revealing the guitarists who he most admires.

“I just performed at the appropriate level. There was no moment where I thought I should hold back or play slower or anything. So that’s why a lot of the bluesy songs, like the title track I wrote, involved a lot of my own sound…”

Here, the shred pioneer who changed the world with his 1984 Rising Force debut lists the 10 guitar players who blew his mi… sorry, impressed him.

Blue Lightning is out on 29 March via Mascot Records.