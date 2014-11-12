Rig tour: Extreme's Nuno Bettencourt

"First off, this is the guitar that we’re using on the tour now. It’s a Washburn n4 that I’ve been playing for 300 years now and this one, specifically, is a little bit different for the tour because it’s got a carbon fibre fretboard.

"It’s a little bit of cheating I guess, because it’s a little bit faster. It’s also a little bit of a sacrifice, tonally, because it’s not as fat as my usual fretboards, but it’s got a nice feel to it and it’s just different, so I thought I’d spice things up a bit by using that.

“Other than that, the N4 is the N4. It’s always been the same pickups, the Bill Lawrence pickup [an L-500 in the bridge, partnered with a Seymour Duncan ‘59 in the neck], one volume knob, and a switch positioned on the lower horn, to not get in the way. It always gets in the way - I play a lot of rhythm right-hand stuff and the knobs as they’re normally placed on guitars always get in the way and drive me up the wall.

"And that’s it! A Floyd rose, a drop D tuner... and you can slice and dice meatballs on it.”