Watch Steve Vai, Tosin Abasi, Yngwie Malmsteen, Zakk Wylde, Nuno Bettencourt jam in first Generation Axe live videos

Move over G3: there's a new guitar superstar tour in town, and its name is Generation Axe. Featuring legendary players spanning generations of guitar, the tour counts Steve Vai, Tosin Abasi, Yngwie Malmsteen, Zakk Wylde, Nuno Bettencourt among its line-up.

The troupe's tour kicked off last night at Vancouver, BC's Queen Elizabeth Theatre, and the first videos of this phenomenal line-up have begun to emerge - highlights include a neoclassical jam from Vai and Malmsteen, Bettencourt and Abasi taking on an Animals As Leaders classic, and a ballad from Wylde and Bettencourt. Now, bring the tour to the UK, will you?