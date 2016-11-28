Animals As Leaders' Tosin Abasi: my top 5 tips for guitarists

When you hit play on The Madness Of Many - the fourth studio album from American instrumental trio Animals As Leaders - you’d be forgiven for thinking you’d accidentally stuck on The Chemical Brothers.

At least for the first 10 seconds or so, after which its shifting sands and polymetric grooves pull the rug from under your feet and take you on a thundering pilgrimage through tech-metal, jazz-rock fusion and everything in between.

The opener isn’t the only track to throw such musical red herrings. Guitarist Tosin Abasi, joined by fellow eight-stringer Javier Reyes and sticksman Matt Gartska, is one to welcome comparisons far beyond that of the typical world of metal.

“It’s cool to hear The Chemical Brothers comparison,” he laughs, “because I think there’s a few tracks on this album that really don’t sound like music made with guitar and drums, at least from what I know of. We wanted to create an original space and really start blurring the lines between genres.”

Much like the progressive alchemists’ last effort, The Joy Of Motion, the new offering showcases a much more restrained side to Tosin’s playing. Compared with the blistering speeds hit on the eight-finger tapping and mega-sweeps in the videos that went viral almost a decade ago, his newfound minimalism could almost be mistaken for a different player altogether.

For many, he’s done the impossible – learning how to play a million notes, only to cherry-pick a select few and say more with less…

I’m not really responding to what people want to hear, but rather different things I like in lead playing, which at the moment is more vocal-style phrasing

“That’s just where I’m at as a player,” he explains. “I’m not really responding to what people want to hear, but rather different things I like in lead playing, which at the moment is more vocal-style phrasing. I’m getting more into bends and listening to slide guitar, which brings new influences to what I do.”

You have to wonder what kind of players could impression such an already consummate musician…

“As far as restraint goes, I’ve been listening to a lot of Derek Trucks,” Tosin reveals. “Because he plays slide, he can’t do a sweep arpeggio, if you know what I mean? On slide, you’re usually limited to one note on one string. It might just be his intuition, but that guy phrases like a gospel singer. There’s just something really impactful about it.

“A lot of people have known about him for a while; I guess I’m late to this party… which is fine, ha ha! Then there’s also Eric Gales, who is mindblowing, and Isaiah Sharkey – both of which aren’t shred guitarists, but they definitely have chops. They come from the tradition of backing up vocalists, and their phrasing really shows that.”

Earlier this year, the 33 year-old American was invited on the Generation Axe tour across North America – a relative newcomer and young face among the very gods of guitar in Zakk Wylde, Yngwie Malmsteen, Steve Vai and Nuno Bettencourt. As far as living the dream goes, it’s a level of recognition that only comes in a guitar player’s wildest fantasies…

“I think playing on that tour had something to do with how the album came out, too,” reveals Tosin.

“Those guys are quintessential lead guitar players and I would watch them all every night. As diverse as they are, they’re coming from more of a rock foundation and core. It’s kinda infectious… so the shredding is definitely alive and well for me!

“But right now, I feel more motivated in choosing the notes I play super-deliberately, rather than playing just a ton of notes. I’m also improvising a lot more on this album, too, which made it sound different phrasing-wise compared to what I’ve done before.”

Given his current headspace, now seems as good a time as any to get Tosin's top 5 tips for guitarists. Listen up…

Don't Miss

Animals As Leaders' Tosin Abasi: 10 essential guitar albums

Animals As Leaders' Javier Reyes: my top 5 tips for guitarists

Animals As Leaders' Matt Garstka on his journey to being the band's first live drummer on record