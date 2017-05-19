Watch Decapitated's Michal Lysejko tear up the kit in Never drum playthrough

As Decapitated gear up to unleash new album Anticult upon the world, MusicRadar is playing host to an exclusive drum playthrough of Never, the first track to be unveiled from the forthcoming LP.

In the clip above, Michal Lysejko furiously blasts through the high-tempo track, which encompasses just about every facet of heavy along the way - rest assured, if you like metal of any kind, you'll love this.

Anticult is out on 7 July via Nuclear Blast, and available to preorder from Amazon and Nuclear Blast. Decapitated play Bloodstock Festival on 11 August and are currently touring Europe.