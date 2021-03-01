Vybz is a one-stop lo-fi effect plugin that offers multiple ways to colour your sound

Thenatan is offering you a one-stop toolbox for introducing some imperfection into your sound with Vybz, a new multi-pronged lo-fi processing plugin.

Things start with the Texture section, which enables you to introduce some noise. Nine textures come supplied, and you can also import your own. There are three types of reverb, meanwhile, along with IR support so, again, you can bring in your own.

The Echo section deals with delay, while the Damage section offers four types of algorithmic distortion. The Time Machine can age your sound, and the Motion section can be used to add movement. Finally, II Band gives you a transparent EQ.

As if that wasn’t enough, you can also emulate a variety of speaker types in the Envolution section, and there’s an LFO matrix for the reverb and delay. Factory presets are supplied for the likes of vocals, drums, keyboards and more, and you can pretty automate pretty much anything.