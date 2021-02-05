Vollume Control promises to make remote music collaboration “easier and smarter” and works with any DAW

It goes without saying that remote collaboration is currently more of a ‘thing’ than it’s ever been before, and now Vollume is here with a promise to make it “easier and smarter”.

Its offering, Vollume Control, looks like a pretty slick media manager with a Spotify-style interface. This offers tools for sharing, syncing, backing-up, archiving and commenting on music, and works with any DAW.

Files can be imported and exported just by clicking and dragging to/from your favourite music production software. You can create playlists, and it’s apparently easy to manage permissions and create private links.

Because everything is backed up and synced, the theory is that Vollume Control can help you to work on projects in any studio, and the fact that there are iOS and Android apps - as well as PC and Mac ones, naturally - means that you can access them on the go, too.