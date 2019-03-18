Vinicius Honorio's favourite music software
Steinberg Cubase 9.5
“I’ve been a Cubase user and fan since SX 1. Steinberg always delivers new updates and improvements to the DAW, it’s straightforward to work with, and its sound quality is excellent without demanding too much from my computer.
“Its latest updates, with Chord Pads and VariAudio, prove why Cubase is my favourite DAW.”
Soundtoys Little AlterBoy
“I remember being excited for AlterBoy since Soundtoys released it a few years ago. I’ve never liked using ‘auto-tune’ plugins on my vocal tracks, but AlterBoy is a very powerful tool to have.
“My main reason for using AlterBoy is its ability to bring extra harmonies into the mix, and play with the pitch without losing the timbre of the vocal. I also use it on a lot of my non-vocal channels such as synths and percussive elements; it gives any sound a ‘haunted’ vibe. I love it.”
Universal Audio UAD-2 Lexicon 224 Reverb
“Excellent sound and efficiently adjustable, it is my go-to reverb. It was one of my first UAD plugin purchases and I’ve never looked back.
“It can create a pretty comprehensive reverb effect; I use it via an aux channel. It also sounds awesome when automated in breakdowns and build-ups. It comes with great presets - it’s a classic for a reason.”
Brainworx bx_control
“This is a cool little plugin. It’s unusual to hear about anyone using it on a daily basis for mastering, but it enables me to swiftly solo one channel and hear exactly what is going on with my stereo sounds.
“You can hear the results quickly, it’s easy to adjust left and right balance, and it helps me to tame my tracks’ low end.”
Native Instruments Kontakt 5
“A great sampler that only continues to improve.
“Kontakt’s capacity for sound creation is immense, regardless of your level of experience. The new filters are impressive, its engine enhancements always bring me the good results and I love the time stretching mode. My sample processing needs are fully covered with it. Its sample library is of a great quality and there’s a huge variety of sounds to pick.”