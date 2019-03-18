Vinicius Honorio's favourite music software

“I’ve been a Cubase user and fan since SX 1. Steinberg always delivers new updates and improvements to the DAW, it’s straightforward to work with, and its sound quality is excellent without demanding too much from my computer.

“Its latest updates, with Chord Pads and VariAudio, prove why Cubase is my favourite DAW.”

Read full Steinberg Cubase 9.5 review