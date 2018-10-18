US audio interface deal: Buy a Universal Audio Apollo or Arrow interface and get free UAD software or hardware

Here on MusicRadar, in the build up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and throughout the Holiday season, we'll be bringing you the best deals on musical instruments of all kinds for US-based musicians, drummers, guitarists and producers. Click here for all the best Black Friday/Cyber Monday deals in the US.

Universal Audio's Apollo and Arrow audio interface s have been acclaimed by producers around the world, and now's a great time to buy one if you live in the US.

From now until the end of the year, if you purchase and register any new Apollo Twin or Arrow audio interface you'll receive exclusive UAD plugins from Neve, Fender, Lexicon and Universal Audio absolutely free.

The plugins you get will depend on which interface you buy. An Arrow purchase, for example, will get you a Neve Preamp worth $149, but if you buy an Apollo Twin Quad, you'll get the Neve 1073 Preamp & EQ Collection, Oxide Tape Recorder, Fender '55 Tweed Deluxe, Lexicon 224 Digital Reverb and Galaxy Tape Echo. These plugins are worth a combined total of $1,195, so that's a pretty sweet deal.

Read full details of the Universal Audio Apollo Twin and Arrow promotion

If you you want to push the boat out even further and buy a rackmount Apollo interface, you'll get a UAD-2 Satellite Quad DSP accelerator worth $699, so you can use even more UAD plugins in your productions. Apollo 8 Quad Thunderbolt purchasers will get the Thunderbolt version, and those who buy the Apollo FireWire will get the FireWire model.

Read full details of the Classic Apollo Rack promotion