Unleash the beast (or your inner child) with Accusonus’s easy-to-use Voice Changer plugin

Accusonus has released Voice Changer, a three-pronged plugin that can be used to transform the sound of your voice into something entirely different, and all with just a few clicks and knob tweaks.

The sonic journey starts in the Character section, where you can select the type of voice you want to create. All the usual suspects are here - alien, robot, gender swapping, dragon, monster, etc - and there are plenty of presets.

Next, it’s on to the Effect section, which lets you choose a voice filter. Example presets include car radios, walkie-talkies, VHS tape and megaphone.

Finally, you can set the space in which your voice exists in the Environment section. Choose from a cave, a crypt, a canyon, a mountain echo and more.

If you’re not happy with the presets, you can combine these three modifiers however you like.

Voice Changer runs on PC and Mac as a VST/AU/AAX plugin and is available on subscription for $9.99 a month or $59.88 a year. There’s also a 14-day free trial option.