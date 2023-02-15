Universal Audio's native plugins are now available to buy in three new bundles with big savings to be had

Universal Audio has revealed that its native plugins are now available to purchase individually and as part of three new bundles: Diamond, Mix and Creative editions. The announcement also coincides with the launch of a brand new plugin effect, the Waterfall Rotary Speaker.
The Diamond Edition (opens in new tab) is Universal Audio's flagship collection of 28 UAD plugins and instruments, including compressors, channel strips, EQs, reverbs, delays, synths and more.
The Mix Edition (opens in new tab) is a slightly paired-down affair with 23 plugins. It's essentially the Diamond Edition without the synths and instruments.
The Creative edition (opens in new tab) is a combination of the synths and instruments – including the Minimoog, PolyMAX and Opal – paired with the effects, so you can imagine it as the Diamond Edition minus the mix tools.
See below for a full list of plugins available.
All three bundles feature the brand-new Waterfall Rotary Speaker plugin, which is touted as "the world’s most authentic emulation of the legendary Leslie rotary speaker cabinet".
The particular model in question is the Leslie Type 147 and UA's aim was to go beyond other Leslie emulations. As well as capturing the complete circuit and tube power amp, UA has also encapsulated the 147's unique three-dimensional movement and tonal range.
Waterfall Rotary Speaker (opens in new tab) is now available natively as a UAD plug-in for $199, and on subscription with UAD Spark.
As for the three new bundles: the Diamond Edition has an introductory offer price of $699 (normally $999), the Mix Edition is currently $559 (normally $699) and the Creative Edition is on offer for $349 (normally $499). All versions include both an Apollo Realtime & UAD-2 version for Apollo interfaces and UAD-2 hardware, and a UAD Native version for Mac and Windows.
For more information on UAD plugins, check out the Universal Audio website (opens in new tab).
Reverbs, Delay & Modulation
- Lexicon 224 Digital Reverb
- Hitsville Reverb Chambers
- Pure Plate Reverb
- Galaxy Tape Echo
- Studio D Chorus
- Brigade Chorus
- (New!) Waterfall Rotary Speaker
Preamps, EQ & Tape
- API Vision Channel Strip
- Studer A800 Tape Recorder
- Pultec Passive EQ Collection
- Hitsville EQ Collection
- Century Tube Channel Strip
- Oxide Tape Recorder
Compressors
- A 1176 Classic Limiter Collection
- Teletronix LA-2A Leveler Collection
- API 2500 Bus Compressor
UAD Instruments
- Moog Minimoog
- PolyMAX Polyphonic Synth
- Opal Morphing Synthesizer
- Ravel Grand Piano
- Waterfall B3 Organ