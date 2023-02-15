Universal Audio's native plugins are now available to buy in three new bundles with big savings to be had

Universal Audio has revealed that its native plugins are now available to purchase individually and as part of three new bundles: Diamond, Mix and Creative editions. The announcement also coincides with the launch of a brand new plugin effect, the Waterfall Rotary Speaker.

The Diamond Edition (opens in new tab) is Universal Audio's flagship collection of 28 UAD plugins and instruments, including compressors, channel strips, EQs, reverbs, delays, synths and more.

The Mix Edition (opens in new tab) is a slightly paired-down affair with 23 plugins. It's essentially the Diamond Edition without the synths and instruments.

The Creative edition (opens in new tab) is a combination of the synths and instruments – including the Minimoog, PolyMAX and Opal – paired with the effects, so you can imagine it as the Diamond Edition minus the mix tools.

See below for a full list of plugins available.

(Image credit: Universal Audio)

All three bundles feature the brand-new Waterfall Rotary Speaker plugin, which is touted as "the world’s most authentic emulation of the legendary Leslie rotary speaker cabinet".

The particular model in question is the Leslie Type 147 and UA's aim was to go beyond other Leslie emulations. As well as capturing the complete circuit and tube power amp, UA has also encapsulated the 147's unique three-dimensional movement and tonal range.

Waterfall Rotary Speaker (opens in new tab) is now available natively as a UAD plug-in for $199, and on subscription with UAD Spark.

As for the three new bundles: the Diamond Edition has an introductory offer price of $699 (normally $999), the Mix Edition is currently $559 (normally $699) and the Creative Edition is on offer for $349 (normally $499). All versions include both an Apollo Realtime & UAD-2 version for Apollo interfaces and UAD-2 hardware, and a UAD Native version for Mac and Windows.

For more information on UAD plugins, check out the Universal Audio website (opens in new tab).

(Image credit: Universal Audio)

Reverbs, Delay & Modulation

Lexicon 224 Digital Reverb

Hitsville Reverb Chambers

Pure Plate Reverb

Galaxy Tape Echo

Studio D Chorus

Brigade Chorus

(New!) Waterfall Rotary Speaker

Preamps, EQ & Tape

API Vision Channel Strip

Studer A800 Tape Recorder

Pultec Passive EQ Collection

Hitsville EQ Collection

Century Tube Channel Strip

Oxide Tape Recorder

(Image credit: Universal Audio)

Compressors

A 1176 Classic Limiter Collection

Teletronix LA-2A Leveler Collection

API 2500 Bus Compressor

UAD Instruments

Moog Minimoog

PolyMAX Polyphonic Synth

Opal Morphing Synthesizer

Ravel Grand Piano

Waterfall B3 Organ