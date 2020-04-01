Universal Audio says it’s launching its free LUNA DAW early to provide “a welcome escape from the outside world”

Although, in the grand scheme of things, music software launches don’t feel that important right now, they can provide a welcome distraction in this time of global uncertainty. Recognising this, Universal Audio has announced that it’s set to bring forward the release of LUNA, a free DAW for owners of its Apollo and Arrow audio interfaces.

Launched at NAMM 2020 , the main LUNA Application promises super-tight integration with said interfaces and we’re told that it enables you to record through DSP-powered UAD plugins with no discernable latency. There are also processing Extensions and dedicated Instruments.

In a statement posted on Facebook , Universal Audio CEO Bill Putnam Jr said: “I’m happy to say that we plan to release LUNA early, and for free, within the next two weeks.

“LUNA won’t come with the big launch fanfare we were originally planning. But we do hope that it gives those of you who are lucky enough to be able to record music the inspiration to create something great - or at least a welcome escape from the outside world.”