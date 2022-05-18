Universal Audio brings the sound of Motown to UAD Spark and Apollo users

‘That Motown sound’ is one of the most recognisable in music production history, and if it’s the one you’re seeking, then Universal Audio’s new Hitsville EQ Collection might just put you on the fast-track to getting it.

Released as part of UAD Software 10.1 - and also included in the UAD Spark plugin subscription service - this features the only plugin EQ emulations that are officially licensed by the Hitsville USA Studio.

The package includes both an all-purpose graphic EQ and a rare mid/side disk mastering EQ, both of which were used on records by some of Motown’s greatest artists. The emulations model the entire electronic path, including transformers, makeup amplifiers, EQ band interactions, and internal clipped filter distortion.

The Hitsville EQ Collection includes UA artist presets from the likes of Bob Olhsson and Michael Brauer. It’s available for purchase priced at $299, or included in the $20/month Spark subscription.

