Universal Audio brings the sound of Motown to UAD Spark and Apollo users

By ( , , ) published

Say hello to the Hitsville EQ Collection

Universal Audio Hitsville EQ Collection
(Image credit: Universal Audio)

‘That Motown sound’ is one of the most recognisable in music production history, and if it’s the one you’re seeking, then Universal Audio’s new Hitsville EQ Collection might just put you on the fast-track to getting it.

Released as part of UAD Software 10.1 - and also included in the UAD Spark plugin subscription service - this features the only plugin EQ emulations that are officially licensed by the Hitsville USA Studio.

The package includes both an all-purpose graphic EQ and a rare mid/side disk mastering EQ, both of which were used on records by some of Motown’s greatest artists. The emulations model the entire electronic path, including transformers, makeup amplifiers, EQ band interactions, and internal clipped filter distortion.

The Hitsville EQ Collection includes UA artist presets from the likes of Bob Olhsson and Michael Brauer. It’s available for purchase priced at $299, or included in the $20/month Spark subscription.

Find out more on the Universal Audio website.

Universal Audio Hitsville EQ Collection

(Image credit: Universal Audio)
Ben Rogerson
Ben Rogerson

I’m the Group Content Manager for MusicRadar, specialising in all things tech. I previously spent eight years working on our sister magazine, Computer Music. I’ve been playing the piano, gigging in bands and failing to finish tracks at home for more than 30 years, 20 of which I’ve also spent writing about music technology. 
Get over 70 FREE plugin instruments and effects…
…with the latest issue of Computer Music magazine
More Info