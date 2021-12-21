Treat your ears to superior audio this Christmas with Tidal HiFi Plus for just £2/$2 for three months

There is no shortage of music streaming services out there, but only one offers truly outstanding audio quality - and that’s Tidal. With an extensive library of over 80 million songs, 350,000 videos, as well as master quality audio, Tidal really is the music lovers streaming service of choice - and right now, you can enjoy the service for a whole lot less. For a limited time, you can bag yourself three months of Tidal HiFi Plus for £2/$2 or Tidal HiFi for £1/$1 .

Yes, you read that right. You can really get access to Master Quality audio, Dolby Atmos and Sony 360 Reality Audio, all for less than a cup of coffee! This fantastic offer is open to new Tidal users only. If you wish to continue to listen after your three-month period comes to a close, you can, with a HiFi subscription costing £9.99/$9.99 a month and a HiFi Plus subscription coming in at £19.99/$19.99 a month.

TIDAL HiFi: £1/$1 for three months TIDAL HiFi: £1/$1 for three months

Yes, that’s right, £1/$1 will give you access to HiFi sound quality (up to 1411 kbps), 80M+ songs, 350K+ videos, ad-free listening, offline mode and unlimited skips, for three whole months.

TIDAL HiFi Plus: £2/$2 for three months TIDAL HiFi Plus: £2/$2 for three months

If you want to ensure you are supporting your favourite artist, then TIDAL HiFi Plus is the service for you. With Direct Artist Payouts, up to 10% of your subscription goes directly to the artists you listen to the most - with the added bonus of increased sound quality of up to 9216 kbps. This one is a no-brainer for the music lover.

