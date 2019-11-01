Transform your vocals with Old Blood Noise Endeavors' MAW XLR pedal

Old Blood Noise Endeavors' new MAW XLR pedal is a microphone effects manipulator that can be used for vocal effects or for running effects on any signal that's going through a dynamic microphone.

The bright slime-green and hot-pink enclosure is home to an onboard XLR preamp, three effects engines, each with its own footswitch, while there is an effects loop for running external effects.

Would you need them? Maybe not. The MAW has plenty of effects to play with.

There is a saturation section, with blend, volume and tone controls, and two effects sections. The first, accessible via footswitch A, houses octave, phaser, short delay, and two types of reverb. Footswitch B, meanwhile, accesses an effects section with rotary, flange, long delay and another two types of reverb. You can dial in effects trails to your signal so that reverb and delay decays with each

There is a lot going on with the MAW, and while it was originally designed as a vocal effects unit the pedal could be used in a variety of contexts, live or in the studio. It has XLR and 1/4-inch jack inputs, and wet and dry (post-saturation) outputs, and is powered by 9V DC.

The MAW XLR pedal is available now, priced £249 ($279).

See Old Blood Noise for more details.