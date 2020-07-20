Tove Lo just played the cutest DJ set ever in Animal Crossing

Cutesy Nintendo life sim Animal Crossing has proven to be the perfect video game for lockdown, offering players a chance to escape from the Covid-19-induced stress of the real world and create their own island utopia under the watchful eye of convivial tyrant Tom Nook .

It turns out that one of the many people who’ve embraced the game is Swedish singer-songwriter Tove Lo - so much so that, on 18 July, she played a DJ set live from her island.

Tove Lo just hosted a concert in ANIMAL CROSSING?!?!?! pic.twitter.com/bLsX1Gd4IbJuly 19, 2020

She picked six villagers to join her for the performance, asking them to “dress to impress” and design an outfit especially for the occasion. Those who were selected received a Dodo code that granted them access, while the rest of the world had to make do with watching the gig on YouTube via the NintenTalk YouTube channel .

Explaining her love of the game, Tove Lo said on Instagram: “I got hooked on this world at the start of quarantine cause... it’s cute animals and tropical islands lol.”