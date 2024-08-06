Tourist leans on a UK garage classic as he plays a piano version of Charli XCX’s 360 for BBC Radio 1

Tourist - 360 (Charli xcx cover) - Radio 1 Piano Sessions - YouTube Tourist - 360 (Charli xcx cover) - Radio 1 Piano Sessions - YouTube
It’s Charli XCX’s (Brat) summer - we’re just slapping on the factor 50 and hoping not to get burned by it. Or, if you’re Tourist - AKA British electronic music producer Will Phillips - you’re leaning right in with your grand piano and playing a chilled cover of 360 as part of your Radio 1 Piano Session.

Tourist’s version dispenses with the main synth riff while adding a few brittle vocal chops, and he takes the vibe from club to afterparty. We also got a whiff of Artful Dodger’s Movin’ Too Fast from his piano melody, catapulting us back, for all too brief a moment, to the halcyon days of late ‘90s UK garage.

This is one of two tracks that Tourist performed, the other being a piano-powered version of his new single, Protector. 

Tourist - Protector - Radio 1 Piano Sessions - YouTube Tourist - Protector - Radio 1 Piano Sessions - YouTube
Charli XCX, meanwhile, is still riding the Brat wave. Her new version of Guess, which features Billie Eilish, is storming up the streaming charts, and both Eilish and Lorde - another artist she recently collaborated with - attended Charli’s star-packed 32nd birthday party over the weekend. 

Ben Rogerson
Ben Rogerson
Deputy Editor

I’m the Deputy Editor of MusicRadar, having worked on the site since its launch in 2007. I previously spent eight years working on our sister magazine, Computer Music. I’ve been playing the piano, gigging in bands and failing to finish tracks at home for more than 30 years, 24 of which I’ve also spent writing about music and the ever-changing technology used to make it. 

