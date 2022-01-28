ToneGym opens the free online Melody Trainer: learn by listening and transcribing in this new topline tool

As an electronic music producer, it’s easy to get pulled into a kind of ‘drums and bass vortex’ in the belief that nailing these components is the secret to creating a winning ‘beat’. But while these elements are certainly important, it’s often the topline melody of a track that can provide the all-important hook.

If you want to have a better understanding of how melodies work, you might want to check out the Melody Playground, a new section of the free online ear training platform ToneGym that encourages you to improve your melody analysing skills with 10 minutes of practice a day.

There’s a Melody Trainer, which encourages hands-on melody transcription, and games that are suitable for more in-depth practice. You’ll also have the opportunity to enter a weekly contest so that you can put your new-found melodic chops to the test.

Once you’re signed in - the game is free - you can choose to practice in any of the diatonic modes and set the number of voices and difficult level.