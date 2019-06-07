Tone King releases Imperial MKII head with built-in Ironman II attenuator

Tone King’s Imperial MKII combo has won a lot of fans over the years - including us, as we dubbed it “outwardly old-school, with tones to match” - and now the boutique guitar amp co has introduced a head version.

Like the combo, the 20W head aims to span ‘blackface’ and tweed tones at any level, thanks to an onboard six-step attenuator - just like the Ironman II attenuator the company introduced in April.

A High Frequency compensation switch promises to tame treble frequencies for smoother overdriven tones, while a Rhythm Bypass switch flicks between cleans and heavily overdriven tones.

There’s also an onboard spring reverb and bias-modulated tremolo circuit, tuned to balance across both channels, while the tube complement spans 2x 6V6, 4x 12AX7, 1x 12AT7 & 1x 5AR4.

The Imperial MKII Head is available in black, cream, turquoise and brown/beige finishes, as is an optional 1x12” 60W baltic birch speaker cabinet, fitted with a custom Celestion ‘1660’ 12” speaker.

Price is TBC, but we’d expect around $/£2,500 for the head, based on the price of the combo.

Head over to Tone King for more info.