Timetosser is a standalone box that lets you resequence any audio on the fly

Designed first and foremost as a live performance tool, Alter Audio’s Timetosser is a new standalone device that enables you to reorder any kind of audio input in real time.

Potentially attractive to DJs and other electronic music performers who want to spice up their sets, Timetosser can be ‘played’ like an instrument. You can use the tap-tempo key to set the timing - once the tempo has been tracked, your resequenced audio should stay in time - or sync to MIDI clock. There’s support for analogue gate voltages, too.

The playing surface comprises 16 LED backlit key switches, and the device comes in a powder-coated aluminium casing. As well as operating standalone, you can also hook Timetosser up to a computer and use it as a controller for the companion plugin, which brings DAW functionality into play. In this guise, it also functions as a USB audio interface.