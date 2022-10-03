Thomann’s latest crazy deal sees the amazing PRS SE P20 slashed to only £268

PRS guitars always manage to perfectly marry beautiful good looks and practical features, resulting in guitars that are as easy to play as they are on the eye. Now, while many player's minds go straight for the beloved Custom 24 or the perfectly crafted McCarty, we firmly believe that their ever-expanding acoustic range shouldn't be overlooked - especially when Thomann decides to slash the price! For a very limited time, you can bag the PRS SE P20 Parlour for as little as £268 (opens in new tab), with various finish options available.

Bagging a coveted spot in our guide to the best acoustic guitars under $500/£500 , it's fair to say we are big fans of this stylish and modern take on a parlour guitar. Now, don't let the miniature stature of this small-bodied acoustic fool you, as the sound produced here is staggering. The all-mahogany construction and solid top produce a rich and warm tone that, with one strum of an E7 chord, will transport you to the sunny banks of the Mississippi.

This is partly thanks to the new hybrid X/Classical bracing, which PRS says allows the top to vibrate more freely, leading to a more even and bolder tone - and we must say, it definitely works!

(opens in new tab) PRS SE P20 Parlour: Save big at Thomann (opens in new tab)

With four models available, you have four opportunities to save. Thomann has just slashed the price of the stunning Black Top, Tobacco Sunburst and Vintage Mahogany models to only £268 and the blushing Pink Lotus version - with pickup - to £358! Stock is limited, so you'll want to be quick if you want to bag this bargain.

As we said, both the SE P20 and SE P20E models are available, but we need to give a special shout-out to the latter, as we believe it is the best deal on offer. For an extra £69, you not only gain the ability to amplify your new guitar, opening the door to a world of sonic possibilities, but the Pink Lotus finish is sure to turn a few heads at the local open mic night.

The onboard Fishman GT1 pickup system delivers a dynamic, organic tone and is perfect for both home recording and performing live - and better yet, the easy-to-access volume and tone controls mean it's a breeze to alter your sound on the fly.

So if you are looking for a new acoustic companion that not only sounds the part but looks it too, then this is the deal for you. You'll need to be quick, though, as this offer is only available while stocks last. Now, if you want to browse more epic offers, then it's worth checking out our Black Friday guitar deals (opens in new tab) hub, where we'll be bringing you the latest news, offers and bargains on the lead-up to the biggest sales event of the year.

Discover more with our acoustic guitar themed buyer's guides