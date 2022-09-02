Thomann encourages new musicians with its #back2school campaign

Tips for beginners and recommended instruments to buy

It's never too late or early to start playing an instrument, and as the school year begins Thomann is looking to inspire the next generation of musicians with its new Back2school tips and buying guides. 

Head over to the Back2school blog (opens in new tab)to find out the best guitars for beginners on the Thomann site, as well as drums, keyboards, woodwinds and orchestral stringed instruments. 

There's also tips on choosing the right instrument, why learning to play is great for children and more. 

