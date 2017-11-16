This strap-on snare drum can be played by anyone, anywhere

We’ve seen plenty of wearable digital tech over the past few years, not too many acoustic snare drums that you can strap to your body. That’s what you get with Kandu’s KTÄK, though - a two-tone wearable snare that’s made from Finnish birch.

Each side of the drum has its own sound. The Snare side is crisp and at a treble and high-mid pitch, while the Ethnic side promises a clean, clear and natural sound at a high- and low-mid pitch. KTÄK comes with an adjustable waist band and has a child-friendly, water-based lacquer finish, so it’s suitable for use by just about anyone.

Obviously, KTÄK is very portable, so you can play it anywhere, and it could also be used on stage if you want to break out from behind the kit for a while.

KTÄK is currently being pitched on Kickstarter, where you can potentially secure one for £49. Other pledge options are also available.