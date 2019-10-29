This pack of '80s-style presets for Omnisphere 2 was created by electronic pioneer BT

Composer and producer Brian Transeau (aka BT) is the sound designer behind a brand new pack of retro inspired sounds for Spectrasonics’ Omnisphere 2 synth. BT-Modern Wave — Retro-Modern Analog Synth Tones is distributed by Ilio and is compatible with Omnisphere 2.6.

Drawing on the current trend for all things 80s, the collection “highlights the mass resurgence of 1980's inspired shimmering, undulating subtractive timbres now known in the colloquial as ‘Synthwave’”.

According to Ilio, the pack is “well suited for electronic film scoring, textures, and layering with other instruments” as well as sounding great in “Synthwave, Retrowave, Downtempo and Chillwave, Vaporwave, Dream Pop, Synth Pop, Darkwave, and Future Electro”.

This isn’t the first foray into the world of synth and sound design for BT. In addition to his own composition, lauded production work and projects with the likes of David Bowie, Madonna and Depeche Mode, the Grammy-nominated electronica superstar has been involved with virtual instrument design plenty of times over the years.

Transeau worked with iZotope on the legendary Stutter Edit as well as its sequel BreakTweaker , and most recently, he collaborated with Spitfire Audio on the BT Phobos polyconvolution synth. Now he’s turned his hand to presets, with BT-Modern Wave – Retro-Modern Analog Synth Tones for Omnisphere 2.

The pack is available via Ilio’s website and is currently retailing for $35. Take a listen to some whole pieces of music made using it in Ilio’s playlist below.