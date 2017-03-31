Spitfire Audio’s BT Phobos ‘polyconvolution’ synth lets you morph sounds in ‘sextrillion’ ways

Having made its name creating sample libraries and Kontakt instruments, Spitfire Audio is now releasing its first standalone plugin synth in the shape of BT Phobos. Created, as the prefix suggests, with the help of electronic music luminary BT, this is designed to produce epic, cinematic sounds and rich textures.

Featuring a convolution engine - in fact, we’re told that this is a “polyconvolution” instrument - BT Phobos draws on more than 20GB of rhythms, pulses, textures and atmospheres that were created by Brian Transeau himself. The polyconvolver engine enables you to twist these into unique loops, patterns and textures. In fact, we’re told that the sounds can be morphed in more than ‘sextrillion’ ways, which is probably more than you’ll ever explore.

You can find out more on the Spitfire Audio website, where BT Phobos is available for pre-order now. It runs on Mac and PC as a VST/AU/AAX plugin, and is being introduced at a price of £209/$229/€239. The price will rise to £269/$299/€309 on 20 April.