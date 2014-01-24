NAMM 2014: iZotope and BT announce BreakTweaker beat plugin

Image 1 of 2 BreakTweaker's sequencer. iZotope BreakTweaker Image 2 of 2 The MicroEdit page. iZotope BreakTweaker

NAMM 2014: iZotope has collaborated with "composer and technologist" BT to create BreakTweaker, which it describes as a "drum sculpting and beat sequencing environment that blurs the line between rhythm and melody".

This offers three modules - Sequencer, Generator and the MicroEdit engine - and enables you to manipulate audio "at a molecular level". Rather than being restricted to a traditional drum grid, you can program polyrhythmic beats and have fine control over their pitch, rhythm and texture.

Discussing BreakTweaker, BT said: "I've always been intrigued by the way humans perceive rhythm, particularly the threshold point of where the ear perceives rhythm as pitch. The idea of exploring and exploiting this threshold inspired BreakTweaker, a tool where I could finally realize rhythmic possibilities that I once imagined but had never before been able to hear."

BreakTweaker's feature list is below, and you can find out what makes it tick in the video above.

iZotope BreakTweaker features