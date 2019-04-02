Spectrasonics’ Omnisphere 2.6 is compatible with more hardware synths and has a pumped-up arpeggiator

The freshly minted Omnisphere 2.6 sees Spectrasonics building on the hardware synth integration that landed in version 2.5. There’s also a revamped arpeggiator, along with new sounds.

To recap, Omnisphere 2.5’s hardware synth integration enables you to use a range of classic synths to control Omnisphere. A selection of new profiles has been added in version 2.6 (see below for the full list), bringing the total to more than 60.

The arpeggiator, meanwhile, gets new creative tools, a new preset library and more. You can also capture the MIDI data of the arpeggiator’s current state and drag it into your DAW so that it can be tweaked to perfection.

Finally, those new sounds: these feature in the expanded Hardware Library, and take inspiration from Spectrasonics’ Eric Persing’s sound design work on instruments such as the Roland D-50.

The Omnisphere 2.6 update is available now as a free update via the Spectrasonics website.

Spectrasonics Omnisphere 2.6 new hardware synth profiles

Roland Juno-106

Roland D-50/PG-1000

Alesis Andromeda A6

Behringer Deepmind

Access Virus Indigo 1

Access Virus Indigo 2

Access Virus C

Access Virus TI

DSI/Sequential Pro 2

DSI/Sequential Prophet 08

DSI/Sequential Mopho

Roland JP-8000

Roland JP-8080

Roland Gaia

Roland JD-Xi

Roland SH-201

Nord Wave

Nord Lead 3

Nord Lead 4

Nord Lead A1

Nord Stage 3

Moog One

Moog Minitaur

Korg MicroKorg

Korg MicroKorg XL

Korg Minilogue XD

Korg MS-20i

Korg MS-2000

Novation MiniNova

Yamaha Reface CS

