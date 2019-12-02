This limited edition G&L Tribute ASAT Classic Bluesboy is just $299 for Cyber Monday – and selling fast

This limited edition beauty from G&L has been one of our favourite guitars amongst all the Cyber Weekend guitar deals. It sold out super quick at the weekend, but Musician's Friend has clearly taken delivery of a new haul as it's back in stock!

Right now you can pick up the G&L Tribute ASAT Classic Bluesboy for just $299 - that’s $150 off the normal price!

Finished in Turquoise Mist, this classic-looking single-cut electric guitar boasts an Alnico humbucker in the neck and a single-coil bridge pickup, perfect for Keith Richards-esque tones.

Its hard-rock maple neck is kitted out with a classic C shape and satin finish, which makes for playability to suit just about every guitarist, while the hardtail bridge with six brass saddles aids tuning stability.

This has sold out before and will do again, so act fast!

G&L ASAT Classic Bluesboy: $449 $299 at Musician’s Friend

Besides the stunning Turquoise Mist finish, this limited-edition single-cut guitar is notable for its humbucker/single-coil pairing, yielding toasty neck tones and snappy bridge spank. With a whopping $150 chopped off the asking price, this is one of the best Cyber Monday guitar bargains we’ve seen.View Deal

