This is what the Behringer UB-Xa will look like

Behringer has posted an update on its Oberheim OB-Xa project, the nattily entitled UB-Xa and we get more of an idea of what the finished article will look like.

Layout-wise it’s pretty much exactly as the original with very little change, but on first inspection it does look quite a bit smaller than the 1980 classic. Obviously this is without the infamous blue and black livery, though if the other images from Behringer are to be believed, the finished article will follow in the footsteps of the original.

According Uli himself, the UB-Xa is very close to fruition, with a working prototype the next step in the plan and we could even see one in a month or so. We guess that puts shade on any hopes of seeing it at this year’s NAMM show though.

The Music Tribe manufacturer also states that the firmware is yet to be built and this particular, time-consuming, part of the puzzle may take longer than usual as it will be moving over to ARM processors. A move that is hoped to make designing all of its upcoming synths far more efficient.

We hope to have more news as it arrives, in the meantime you can keep up to date with news on the Behringer Facebook page .